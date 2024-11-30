Fasching had one shot on goal in 11:12 of ice time in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Capitals.

Fasching checked back into the lineup after a 10-game stint as a healthy scratch. It was likely planned to get him some action during a back-to-back this weekend, but he was needed when Jean-Gabriel Pageau (lower body) was ruled out prior to the contest. Fasching has no points, one shot on net and one hit through six outings this season. He put up 33 points, 102 shots and 85 hits over 94 contests across the previous two campaigns, but his skill set hasn't been as appreciated under head coach Patrick Roy -- Fasching was a frequent scratch after Roy took over Jan. 20, 2024, and it's been more of the same to start 2024-25.