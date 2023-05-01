Fasching signed a two-year contract with the Islanders on Monday.
Fasching, who would have been eligible for unrestricted free agency this summer, registered 10 goals, nine assists, 61 shots on goal and 45 hits in 49 games during the 2022-23 campaign. He will probably continue to occupy a bottom-six role with the Islanders next season.
