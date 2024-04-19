Fasching (rest) practiced on Friday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Fasching did not play in the Islanders' finale Wednesday, as he was a healthy scratch. He practiced on the second line Friday, alongside Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri. Fasching had three assists in his last two games, giving the 28-year-old winger, four goals and 14 points in 45 games this season.
