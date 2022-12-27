Fasching was promoted from AHL Bridgeport on Tuesday, per the NHL media site.
Fasching is on track to draw into a fourth-line role Tuesday versus the Penguins after heading to the minors for the NHL's holiday break. He's picked up two goals through eight NHL appearances this year.
