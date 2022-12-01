site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Islanders' Hudson Fasching: Recalled from AHL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Fasching has been recalled from AHL Bridgeport on Thursday.
Fasching has seven goals and 10 points in 18 games in AHL action this season. He has played 38 games in the NHL during his career, scoring once and adding two assists.
