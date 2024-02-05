Fasching (lower body) is still considered day-to-day and won't be an option versus Toronto on Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Fasching has managed just eight points in 35 games this season while averaging 11:54 of ice time. Despite the slow start to the 2023-24 campaign, the Minnesota native could still push for the 20-point threshold after coming up just one point shy last year.
