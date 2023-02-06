Fasching (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.
This paves the way for Fasching to return to the lineup Monday against Philadelphia even though he was deemed to be a game-time decision following the morning skate. He is projected to skate on the fourth line with Matt Martin and Casey Cizikas after missing the past six contests.
