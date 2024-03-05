Fasching (illness) was activated from long-term injured reserve Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, Scott Mayfield (lower body) was placed on LTIR. Fasching hasn't played for the Islanders since Jan. 25 versus Montreal because of a lower-body injury and an illness. He contributed one goal in three games with Bridgeport from Feb. 24-28 during a conditioning stint in the AHL. Fasching has three goals and eight points in 35 NHL outings this season.