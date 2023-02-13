Fasching hasn't registered a point in the four games since his return from a lower-body injury.

The injury may have had nothing to do with this slump, as Fasching only had one point in the nine games prior also. On the season, Fasching only has three goals and two assists in 23 games. While he did provide a spark when initially recalled, his time with the club could be coming to an end, especially if they were to import another player or two before the March 3 trade deadline.