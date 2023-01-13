Fasching hasn't registered a point in his last six games.

Fasching was a breath of fresh air when first called upon, but he has gotten cold like many of his teammates. The list of Islanders who are struggling to light the lamp is long. Brock Nelson hasn't scored in his last 11 games. Josh Bailey only has one goal in his previous 13 games. Anthony Beauvillier has two goals in his last 12 games. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has only three goals in his previous 16 games, and Simon Holmstrom has one tally in his last 16 games. You don't need to look any further than these numbers to figure out why the Islanders are currently not in a playoff spot.