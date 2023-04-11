Fasching scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

Fasching scored the Islanders' first goal of the game 14:52 into the third period, batting a loose puck under the pad of Darcy Kuemper. The 27-year-old Fasching now has points in three straight games and goals in his last two. He's up to nine goals and 18 points through 48 games in his first season with the Islanders.