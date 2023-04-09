Fasching supplied a goal in a 4-0 victory over Philadelphia on Saturday.
Fasching brought an end to a seven-game goal-scoring slump, during which he registered two assists. Through 47 appearances this season, he has eight goals and 17 points. His latest marker came late in the third period to extend the Islanders' lead to 4-0.
