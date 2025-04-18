Fasching scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Fasching had two goals over the last five games of the season. The 29-year-old winger generally struggled this year, posting just four points in 43 outings after earning 14 points in 45 games the year before. He's set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer, though he may have to settle for a two-way contract.
