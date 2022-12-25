Fasching was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Fasching has two goals through eight games with the Islanders. He's spent much of December with the big club due to injuries to the team's forwards, and it appears he's at the top of the list of call-ups should they need reinforcements following the holiday break.
