Fasching scored a goal on six shots and added three hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals.

Fasching ended a seven-game point drought with his second-period tally. The 27-year-old winger has gotten an extended look in the Islanders' lineup with Kyle Palmieri (upper body) and Oliver Wahlstrom (lower body) still sidelined, but the returns of other players have pushed Fasching into a more solidly bottom-six role. He has a career-best five points with 20 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-4 rating through 18 contests this season.