Fasching recorded an assist, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

Fasching had been held off the scoresheet in his previous eight games, going back to Jan. 18 when he sustained a lower-body injury. The 27-year-old could now benefit from other injuries in the lineup leading to more available ice time. Fasching worked on the third line Monday, but he's seen the occasional bump to the top six this season. He's at three goals, three assists, 30 shots on net, 31 hits, eight PIM and a plus-2 rating through a career-high 27 contests.