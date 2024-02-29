Fasching (illness) will be recalled from his conditioning assignment with AHL Bridgeport on Thursday, but he'll remain on long-term injured reserve for the time being, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Fasching got into three games during his time with Bridgeport, picking up a goal over that span, so he seems to be over his illness, but he'll nonetheless remain on LTIR for now. The 28-year-old winger has collected only eight points through 35 top-level appearances this year, so fantasy managers shouldn't need to keep tabs on his status.