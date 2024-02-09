Fasching (lower body) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Lightning, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Fasching will miss his third straight game with the injury. After Thursday, the Islanders play just twice in a span of nine days, so he may have some time to get healthy without missing much game action. That said, it's unclear if Fasching will immediately get back into the lineup once he's cleared to play.
