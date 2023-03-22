Fasching tallied a goal in Tuesday's 7-2 victory over Toronto.
Fasching scored midway through the second period to give the Islanders a 2-1 lead. He's up to seven goals and 14 points in 39 contests this season. Fasching has contributed a majority of his total offensive output over his last 10 games alone, recording four goals and eight points in that span.
