Fasching scored the game-winning goal and added two assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Jets.

All his scoring came in the second period, as the line of Mathew Barzal, Anders Lee and Fasching blew the game open for the Islanders. The 28-year-old winger hasn't managed a point in an NHL game since scoring a goal against the Stars on Jan. 21, missing most of the two months in between due to an illness that landed him on LTIR. Fasching's four goals and 11 points in 39 games on the season is far from impressive, but if he continues to skate with Barzal, he could have more surprisingly productive games ahead.