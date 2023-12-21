Fasching scored his second goal of the season in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals.
The 28-year-old winger got the Islanders on the board early in the second period on a wraparound that trickled through the five-hole of Darcy Kuemper. Fasching has been supplying a little offense of late from the fourth line, recording a goal and four points over the last eight games, but he's still running behind last season's career-best scoring pace that saw him deliver 10 goals and 19 points in 49 contests.
