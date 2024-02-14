Fasching (lower body) won't play Tuesday against Seattle, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Fasching will miss his fifth consecutive contest. He has three goals and eight points over 35 outings this campaign. His next chance to play will be Sunday versus the Rangers.
