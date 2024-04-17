Fasching is set to be a healthy scratch Wednesday versus Pittsburgh, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Fasching will conclude the 2023-24 campaign with four goals and 14 points in 45 outings. He might plug back into the Islanders' lineup for Game 1 of the playoffs in a bottom-six role.
