Sorokin (lower body) was activated off injured reserve Friday and will back up David Rittich Saturday against the Maple Leafs, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Sorokin has sat out the last six games with the injury and is slated to return to the crease Tuesday versus New Jersey. Sorokin is 12-10-2 with a 2.55 GAA and a .910 save percentage across 24 appearances this season.