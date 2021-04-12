Sorokin allowed two goals on 26 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Sorokin has won his last three stars after regulation. The Russian rookie improved to 11-3-1 with a 2.17 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 15 games this year. Sorokin has alternated starts with Semyon Varlamov over the last six games, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the latter start Thursday's game in Boston.