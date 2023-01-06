Sorokin stopped 34 of 38 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Sorokin couldn't dig out of a 2-0 hole after the first period, where he allowed a power-play goal to Leon Draisaitl and a shorthanded tally to Kailer Yamamoto. Edmonton would add another two in the second as the Islanders fell 4-2. Despite the loss, Sorokin has been solid of late, winning four of his last six outings. The 27-year-old netminder is now 14-13-1 with a .924 save percentage on the season.