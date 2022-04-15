Sorokin stopped 22 of 26 shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

Sorokin was shaky early in this one, allowing two first-period goals, as the Islanders fell to the Penguins despite outshooting them 39-to-28. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for Sorokin. The 26-year-old goaltender now has a .904 save percentage in April, after posting an impressive .944 over eight starts in March. With the Islanders looking towards 2023 and beyond, Sorokin should continue to receive the lion's share of playing time over veteran Semyon Varlamov.