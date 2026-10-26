Sorokin stopped 32 of 38 shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

Sorokin endured a difficult outing and a heavy workload, finishing with an .842 save percentage while facing a red-hot Dallas team that won its fifth straight game. Dallas generated consistent offensive pressure and pulled away with three goals in the third period, leaving the Islanders unable to recover. The veteran netminder remains New York's primary option between the pipes, but performances like this can significantly damage his fantasy ratios even when he accumulates a respectable number of saves. Sorokin has made eight starts this season, going 5-3-0 with a 2.26 GAA and .919 save percentage, so there's a big chance this was just a subpar performance, and he'll look to bounce back the next time he's guarding the Isles' crease.