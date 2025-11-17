Sorokin stopped 24 of 27 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche. Colorado's third goal was an empty-netter.

The Avalanche scored twice in a span of 1:19 during the second period, and that was enough to stick Sorokin with the loss. In the final minute, Martin Necas scored an empty-netter and Brock Nelson tipped in a goal to put the game out of the Islanders' reach. Sorokin's three-game winning streak came to an end, but he's allowed a modest 12 goals over his last six outings to stabilize his season. The 30-year-old netminder is now 6-5-2 with a 2.91 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 13 starts. The Islanders' road trip takes them into another tough matchup when they visit Dallas on Tuesday.