Sorokin allowed three goals on 36 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Sorokin wasn't able to replicate his 44-save shutout from Friday versus the Canadiens, taking his second loss in his last five outings. The 26-year-old still put in a decent effort Sunday. He's now at 25-16-7 with a 2.31 GAA and a .927 save percentage in 48 appearances. As long as Semyon Varlamov (illness) is out, Sorokin should continue to see the bulk of the starts. A tough matchup awaits Tuesday when the Islanders host the Panthers.