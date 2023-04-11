Sorokin allowed three goals on 23 shots Monday in a 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

Sorokin allowed three goals in the first period, including two just 1:03 into the game. He would settle down, blanking the Caps in the second frame. However, Washington would add a pair of empty-netters in the third, handing Sorokin and the Islanders a 5-2 loss. Sorokin had been playing well coming into Monday's contest, going 2-1-0 with a sparkling .968 save percentage in his last three outings. He's now 30-22-7 on the season with a .924 save percentage.