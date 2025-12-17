Sorokin turned aside 18 of 21 shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Sorokin kept New York's net tidy through the first two periods before the Red Wings scored three goals, including two on the power play, across the final 20 minutes. With the loss, he now has a 12-9-2 record with a 2.52 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 23 appearances this season. Tuesday's loss ended a five-game win streak for Sorokin, who has been one of the league's strongest netminders over the past month. In his last 10 games, the 30-year-old goalie has six wins, a 2.01 GAA and a .927 save percentage. Despite the late collapse Tuesday, Sorokin remains a top option in fantasy between the pipes with the Islanders in the heart of the playoff race in the Metropolitan Division. His next chance to take the ice is Friday against the new-look Canucks.