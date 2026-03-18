Sorokin made 26 saves in a 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

The Leafs put up a solid number of shots, but he didn't really have to push himself. The lone goal that got past him came on a spinaround shot by a fourth-line player. Sorokin is 5-2-0 in seven starts after the Olympic break. Overall, he's 25-15-2 with a 2.49 GAA and .914 save percentage in 42 starts. Sorokin's GAA is eighth overall in the NHL. He's tied with Andrei Vasilevskiy and Devin Cooley for second in the NHL in save percentage.