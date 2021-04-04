Sorokin made 30 saves in a 3-2 shootout win over the Flyers on Saturday. He stopped four snipers in the shootout.

After a wobbly start to the season, Sorokin has caught fire. He is 9-1 with two shutouts and the only blemish came last game against the Pens where he was yanked after yielding four goals on nine shots. Sorokin should be in your net if he's in the Isles'. His efforts are catching eyes in the Calder race.