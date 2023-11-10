Sorokin stopped 30 of 34 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

Boston's final goal was scored into an empty net. The Islanders once again fell apart late, as the Bruins racked up the night's final three goals after Simon Holmstrom had tied it at 2-2 early in the third period, and Sorokin wound up facing 16 shots in the final frame. The 28-year-old netminder has won just once in his last six starts, going 1-2-3 with an uncharacteristic 3.98 GAA and .900 save percentage, and the Isles will likely turn back to Semyon Varlamov for Saturday's contest against the Capitals.