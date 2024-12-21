Share Video

Sorokin will guard the road net Saturday against Toronto, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

It's been a tough stretch for Sorokin of late -- he's dropped three of his last four starts, struggling to an .865 save percentage in that span. The 29-year-old netminder will look to right the ship against a Leafs' team that's won five of six going into Saturday's matchup.

