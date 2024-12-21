Sorokin will guard the road net Saturday against Toronto, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
It's been a tough stretch for Sorokin of late -- he's dropped three of his last four starts, struggling to an .865 save percentage in that span. The 29-year-old netminder will look to right the ship against a Leafs' team that's won five of six going into Saturday's matchup.
More News
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Gets hook in Tuesday's loss•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Tending twine against Carolina•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Allows late goal in defeat•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Slated starter for Sunday•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Hangs on for win Thursday•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: First goalie off Thursday•