Sorokin will guard the home crease Saturday against Montreal, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Sorokin has dropped his last three outings despite a save percentage of .929 in that span. He'll take on a Canadiens team that is 29th in the league with 2.6 goals per game. Sorokin is 14-14-2 with a .926 save percentage on the season.
More News
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Takes tough loss•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Suffers shootout loss to Dallas•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Set to start vs. Dallas•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Allows four goals in loss•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: First goalie off Thursday•