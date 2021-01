The Islanders reassigned Sorokin to the taxi squad Thursday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old has resided on the active roster for the entire season to this point, so Thursday marked his first move to the taxi squad. In two starts this season, Sorokin has gone 0-2-0 along with a 3.56 GAA and .875 save percentage over that span. With Sorokin shuffling to the taxi squad, Semyon Varlamov and Cory Schneider will be the team's goalies for Thursday's game against Washington.