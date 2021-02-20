Sorokin was promoted to the active roster Friday, CBS Sports reports.
Sorokin shutout Buffalo on Feb. 16 for his first career NHL win and will reportedly be in line for more work as the season continues. The 25-year-old owns a 2.74 GAA and .895 save percentage in four appearances this season.
