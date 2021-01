The Islanders have promoted Sorokin from their taxi squad to their active roster, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Sorokin was temporarily assigned to the taxi squad as a paper move Thursday, but he was always expected to return to the NHL roster in short order. The 25-year-old rookie has gone 0-2-0 while posting a 3.56 GAA and a .875 save percentage through two starts this season.