Sorokin stopped 22 of 26 shots in Saturday's 4-1 preseason loss to the Devils.

Sorokin faced considerably more pressure than Allen and surrendered all four goals during the opening two periods. Despite the final line, Sorokin made several difficult stops as the game progressed, including a third-period breakaway save on Jack Hughes. It was Sorokin's first full game of the preseason after splitting his previous appearance, and the Islanders finished exhibition play 1-3-0. Sorokin is slated to open the 2026-27 season as the No. 1 goaltender ahead of the season opener versus the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Oct. 30.