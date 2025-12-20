Sorokin stopped 26 of 29 shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks. The fourth goal was an empty-netter in the third period.

Sorokin has dropped his last two starts, allowing three goals and posting a save percentage below .900 in both. That comes after the 30-year-old Russian netminder went on a five-game winning streak between Dec. 2 and Dec. 13. Sorokin has gone 5-2-0 with a 2.26 GAA and a .928 save percentage in the current month.