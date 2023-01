Sorokin made 21 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday. He allowed four goals.

The Isles are reeling right now. Overall, they have lost eight of nine (1-5-3) and Sorokin is 1-3-3 in that span. Despite this queasy stretch, he sports a 2.37 GAA and .924 save percentage on the season. Sorokin is one of the best twinetenders in the NHL, but he can't do it all by himself.