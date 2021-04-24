Sorokin will defend the home net in Saturday's game against the Capitals.

Sorokin's last start was a 30-save shutout over the Flyers. He's now 12-4-1 with a .922 save percentage this season. The Capitals typically provide a daunting matchup, as they rank second in the league with 3.43 goals per game. However, they'll take the ice without Alex Ovechkin (lower body) on Saturday.