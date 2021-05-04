Sorokin has been named the started Tuesday in Buffalo, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

After ceding the last three games to No. 1 Semyon Varlamov, Sorokin is back between the pipes against the lowly Sabres. He's played quite well in his last four appearances, as his 2.26 GAA and .925 save percentage suggest, but he's ran into some bad luck, going just 1-3-0 over that span. He'll be opposed at the other end of the rink by Michael Houser in what will be just his second career NHL start.