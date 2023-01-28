Sorokin stopped all 23 shots he faced in Friday's 2-0 win over the Red Wings.

The 27-year-old collected his fourth shutout of the season, putting him one behind Darcy Kuemper for the league lead. Sorokin also snapped a 0-2-2 mini-slump with the performance, and through 11 starts in January he's been saddled with a 3-5-3 record despite a solid 2.63 GAA and .917 save percentage, highlighting the struggles of the Islanders' offense of late -- he's gotten more than two goals of support only twice during that stretch.