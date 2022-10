Sorokin made 33 saves during a 6-2 victory over the Hurricanes on Friday.

Sorokin, who was coming off a 41-save shutout of the Rangers on Wednesday, turned in another steady performance, backing the Islanders to their second-straight win after dropping three in a row. The 27-year-old netminder yielded game-tying tallies during the first and second periods, but denied the Hurricanes over the final 25 minutes. Sorokin, who entered Friday with the NHL's third-best GAA (2.26), improved to 3-3-0.