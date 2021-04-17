Sorokin stopped 25 of 27 shots in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Bruins.

Boston's final goal was scored into an empty net. The rookie netminder got beaten once in each period, and with the Isles' offense unable to get anything going, Sorokin had no margin for error. It's his first regulation loss in four starts, and on the season he has a sharp 2.16 GAA and .916 save percentage.