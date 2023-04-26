Sorokin stopped 34 of 36 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Sorokin rebounded from a 5-2 loss in Game 4 with an excellent performance in Game 5, stopping 34 shots to keep the Islanders alive. Overall, the 27-year-old Sorokin has been solid in the series with a .923 save percentage and 2.77 GAA. He'll be back between the pipes Friday for another must-win game on Long Island.