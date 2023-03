Sorokin stopped 20 of 23 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Sorokin struggled in a loss to the Kings on Tuesday, but he was better against a lesser foe in the Ducks. The 27-year-old has been a bit leaky lately, allowing 10 goals over his last three games. He's now at 24-19-6 with a 2.40 GAA and a .924 save percentage through 51 appearances. It wouldn't be surprising to see him start against San Jose on Saturday.